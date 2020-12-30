Trump Ends Obama’s 12-Year Run As America’s ‘Most Admired Man’

President Donald Trump knocked off former President Barack Obama as America’s “most admired man” in 2020, according to a Gallup survey.

Trump edged out his predecessor with 18% of the vote to Obama’s 15%, according to Gallup. Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ranked third in the contest with 6%, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, finished fourth with 3%.

The rest of the top 10 is rounded out by Pope Francis, businessman Elon Musk, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, NBA star LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama.

Since 1946, Gallup has polled Americans on which man and woman they admire most. Obama has dominated the contest in recent years and had ranked on top of the list for 12 years running until 2020. In 2019, Obama and Trump tied for the top place honor with 18%.

Trump was buoyed in the contest by his high popularity among Republicans while Democrats split their choice for most admired man among a few notable figures. Trump was the pick of 48% of Republicans with no other name getting more than 2% of Republican votes. Democrats split their votes between Obama (32%), Biden (13%), and Fauci (5%). Independents went equally for Trump and Obama at 11% each. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --