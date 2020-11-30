Trump Effectively Tying Biden’s Hands on Iran

The media will call it “sabotage,” but what Donald Trump is doing to Joe Biden has more to do with national security than transition politics. Trump is tying Biden’s hands on Iran, limiting his options so that the policies that Trump has set in motion will continue for a while.

The recent assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has sent a strong message to the mullahs that just because there’s going to be a new leader in Washington, that doesn’t mean the pressure will be eased. While Trump probably didn’t order the targeted killing, he almost certainly signed off on it. And Israel doesn’t care who’s president as much as they hope to work with the United States to put a lid on Iranian ambitions in the region.

Biden may now be forced to play with those cards. It’s doubtful Iran will deal him a new set.

Spectator USA: And here’s the rub. Some say that Israel may have struck now as it had a final window under Trump. Biden, it is thought, might not be so accommodating to this sort of stuff. I’m not so sure. Israel would almost certainly seek a US greenlight to kill a major politician or general. That’s not so for almost anonymous nuclear scientists. Rather, it seems to me that someone somewhere has relayed a simple message: administrations may change, security concerns do not.– READ MORE

