True Pundit

Politics

Trump Education Budget Cuts Over 10% of Useless Federal Spending

Posted on by
Share:

The Department of Education requested over 10 percent less funding for its 2018 budget, and an education scholar explained Friday why he supported the decision.

The Trump administration requested $59.9 billion for 2018 — an amount $7.1 billion smaller than its 2017 budget.

Lance Izumi, senior director of education studies at the Pacific Research Institute, explained to The Daily Caller News Foundation why that is a good thing.

“To eliminate those programs is a real plus for taxpayers and a real plus for students,” Izumi said, commenting on the Education Department’s elimination of funding to 17 programs it described as “duplicative” and “ineffective.”

The education scholar highlighted the after-school, learning-oriented 21st Century Community Learning Centers (one of the initiatives the Department eliminated) as a particularly wasteful program.READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Trump Education Budget Cuts Over 10% of Useless Federal Spending
Trump Education Budget Cuts Over 10% of Useless Federal Spending

"To eliminate those programs is a real plus for taxpayers and a real plus for students."
The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: