In Trump Economy, Philly Manufacturing Dwarfs Economists Prediction by Nearly 400%

According to Breitbart, manufacturing growth rose at a steady and surprising pace in the final months of the year, opposite of expectations that recent growth would fade and the sector would slightly contract.

That good news came from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, specifically its Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey, which tracks factory conditions in the mid-Atlantic region and creates an economic forecast based on the developing trends they see.

The “experts” had predicted manufacturing growth would decline slightly in December and their index would dip from a reading of 22.7 in November to 21.8, a drop of nearly 1 point.

Instead, the index grew 3.5 points, jumping from 22.7 to 26.2, defying the experts’ predictions.

Their survey showed 41 percent of firms reported an increase in activity in December, a 6 percent increase over November’s 35 percent reading.

Employment has also increased, keeping the sector in positive territory for the 13th month in a row; 29 percent of firms added jobs while only 11 percent downsized. – READ MORE

