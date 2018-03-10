Trump Economy Explodes: Record Number of Americans Employed; Stocks Soar

The number of Americans now employed has set another new record, topping 155 million for the first time ever.

Since President Donald Trump took office, employment records have been topped eight times. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 155,215,000 Americans were employed in February, which is 785,000 more than last month’s record of 154,430,000.

Black employment also hit a record high of 19,087,000 last month. In addition, a record 72,530,000 women 16 and older were employed. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%, the fifth straight month the measure has held steady. That’s the lowest it’s been since Bill Clinton was president. – READ MORE

