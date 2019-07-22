Trump drops in on New Jersey wedding, as attendees chant ‘USA!’ (VIDEO)

After a tumultuous and bizarre week in Washington, President Trump unexpectedly dropped in on the wedding of PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie Mongelli on Saturday night at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, as enthusiastic attendees broke into chants of “USA.”

Fox News is told the bride and groom are huge fans of the president, had dreamed of him attending their wedding and got engaged at the golf club in 2017. Flags and pro-Trump banners could be seen at the event.

The bride said she’d sent numerous requests to the president in hopes he would attend — and that Trump ended up paying two visits to separate wedding events. At the first event, he vowed to show up to the second, and kept his word.

As Trump talked with members of the family, a man approached him and shouted, “I’m the father, I’m the father! Thank you so much!”

“Great job. You did a good job,” Trump responded.

In videos posted to social media, Secret Service agents were seen keeping most attendees at bay while the bride and groom approached Trump and hugged him.


