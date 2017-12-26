Trump Drops House of Bricks on ‘TAINTED’ FBI and “Crooked Hillary Pile of Garbage” Trump Dossier

President Donald Trump wasted little time after Christmas getting back into a groove of calling out a “TAINTED” FBI for compiling “pile of garbage” dossier.

Might be a long couple weeks for FBI brass.

Just a hunch.

Buckle up.

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

