Trump Drop Kicks Reporter Who Tries To Corner Him With False Data: ‘Nobody Knows Who The Hell You Are!’ (VIDEO)

A Yahoo News reporter was on the receiving end of a verbal tongue-lashing when he tried to corner the President with false data about coronavirus testing.

President Donald Trump and Dr. Deborah Birx held a joint news conference alongside Florida governor Ron DeSantis when the reporter, Hunter Walker, decided to get confrontational.

President @realDonaldTrump and Dr. Deborah Birx corrected fake news today from a Yahoo that works for Yahoo. Trump hammers the reporter and then a smiling Dr. Birx adds “Just check it again”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XSZKIC4FC6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 28, 2020

“Overall, South Korea has done five times more tests than the U.S. per capita,” Walker asked. “Why is that?”

President Trump has consistently and rightly bragged about the number of tests that have been conducted by the United States.

“We are doing far more, and better, testing than any other country in the world, and yet the media does nothing but complain,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Walker seems to have proven him correct with the question. – READ MORE

