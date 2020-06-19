Trump Drop Kicks Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci got drop kicked on Friday, in the sense of the old football scoring play where a kick was made by dropping the ball and kicking after it touched the ground. Except this time it was the President giving Fauci a swift kick in the pants.

“Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!” — Donald Trump

Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --