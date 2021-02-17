Trump drives past jubilant supporters at impromptu rally in Florida

Former President Trump marked President’s Day by waving to a throng of supporters gathered near his south Florida home.

Supporters of the former president gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, just a few miles west of Trump’s residence at the Mar-A-Lago resort.

As the former president’s motorcade rolled past the crowd, Trump waved to supporters from inside his vehicle.

This is unbelievable! 45 returns to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, after an awesome day out on the links….to this….❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/QJwR3hAgMs — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) February 15, 2021

Donald Trump waives to crowd of supporters from inside an SUV in West Palm Beach: https://t.co/Enw4LJTBVc pic.twitter.com/WVN7KTs21s — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 15, 2021

The rally was reportedly organized to mark Presidents Day and to celebrate Trump’s acquittal Saturday in his Senate impeachment trial. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --