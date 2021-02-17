Trump drives past jubilant supporters at impromptu rally in Florida

Former President Trump marked President’s Day by waving to a throng of supporters gathered near his south Florida home.

Supporters of the former president gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday,  just a few miles west of Trump’s residence at the Mar-A-Lago resort.

As the former president’s motorcade rolled past the crowd, Trump waved to supporters from inside his vehicle.

The rally was reportedly organized to mark Presidents Day and to celebrate Trump's acquittal Saturday in his Senate impeachment trial.

