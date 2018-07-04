Trump Drew A Line In The Sand On Defense Spending With ‘Sharply Worded’ Letters to Merkel And Trudeau

President Trump sent several “sharply worded” letters to NATO allies last month urging them to spend more on their own defense, according to a Monday New York Times report.

The letters were reportedly sent to the leaders of Canada, Norway, Germany, and Belgium, and express a “growing frustration” that none of those nations are paying their fair share.

Several excerpts of President Trump’s letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel were obtained by the Times.

“As we discussed during your visit in April, there is growing frustration in the United States that some allies have not stepped up as promised,” Trump wrote to Merkel. “The United States continues to devote more resources to the defense of Europe when the continent’s economy, including Germany’s, are doing well and security challenges abound. This is no longer sustainable for us.” – READ MORE

