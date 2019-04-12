Trump doubles down on plan to ship migrants to sanctuary cities, says ‘Radical Left’ should be happy

President Trump responded to reports Friday that his administration proposed releasing immigrant detainees in sanctuary cities by not only confirming the plan but saying it remains under “strong” consideration.

Further, the president tweeted that relocating illegal immigrants to these districts should make the “Radical Left” happy.

The comments came after The Washington Post first reported that the White House proposed sending the detainees to sanctuary cities twice in the last six months. The proposal was first floated in November amid reports of a large migrant caravan from Central America making its way to the southern border. The idea was again considered in February, amid the standoff with Congress over a border wall.

PELOSI FUMES OVER WHITE HOUSE PLAN TO RELEASE IMMIGRANT DETAINEES IN SANCTUARY CITIES

The Post said the plan was shot down both times. But on Friday, Trump signaled the proposal isn’t dead.

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only,” Trump tweeted.

“The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy—so this should make them very happy!” he continued.

The president doubled down as Democrats fumed over the relocation idea.