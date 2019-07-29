Trump Doubles Down On Baltimore Attacks: ‘Democrats Always Play The Race Card’

On Sunday, President Donald Trump fired back after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused him of racism for criticizing the dilapidated condition of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) Baltimore congressional district.

“Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called a racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” Trump wrote in a series of early morning tweets.

"Just take a look, the facts speak louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact, they have done so little for our Nation's great African American people," he continued. "Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!"