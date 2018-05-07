Trump: Don Blankenship can’t win in West Virginia, vote for anyone else

President Trump on Monday declared West Virginia senate candidate Don Blankenship is unelectable, and asked Republican voters to vote for either of the other two GOP candidates.

To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” – READ MORE

