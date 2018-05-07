True Pundit

Politics

Trump: Don Blankenship can’t win in West Virginia, vote for anyone else

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump on Monday declared West Virginia senate candidate Don Blankenship is unelectable, and asked Republican voters to vote for either of the other two GOP candidates.

“To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump: Don Blankenship can't win in West Virginia, vote for anyone else
Trump: Don Blankenship can't win in West Virginia, vote for anyone else

President Trump on Monday declared West Virginia senate candidate Don Blankenship is unelectable, and asked Republican voters to vote for either of the other two GOP candidates.

Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: