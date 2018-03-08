Trump DOJ Sues California For ‘Interference’ With Immigration Enforcement

Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution says this: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion. … ”

So, it can certainly be argued that securing the border is not only a right for the federal government as defined in the Constitution, but is, in fact, a requirement to which it must adhere.

Then there’s the “Supremacy Clause” — Article VI, Clause 2 — which establishes that the Constitution and the federal laws made pursuant to it constitute the supreme law of the land. “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding,” the clause says.

Of course, former President Barack Obama didn’t bother to follow the Constitution often, and former President George W. Bush wanted to give the millions of people who entered America illegally a path to citizenship.

But not President Donald Trump. He’s backing the Constitution.

On Tuesday night, the Trump Justice Department filed a lawsuit against California, charging that three newly-approved state laws are deliberately interfering with the federal government’s task of enforcing national immigration policies. The lawsuit also says California has repeatedly obstructed federal plans to increase workplace enforcement against illegal aliens. – READ MORE

