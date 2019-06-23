Trump Doesn’t See ‘Crazy’ Sanders or ‘Exhausted’ Biden as Competition: They Aren’t Ready to ‘Work Hard’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump ripped Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Joe Biden during an interview with Telemundo on Thursday.

The president was asked about who he would like to run against in the 2020 election.

“You never know. I could comment on different ones, but I won’t bother too much,” said Trump. “I think Bernie, just a little bit, Bernie looks like he’s had it. Bernie looks crazy but he always did. But he looks like a tired crazy right now.”

President Trump sat down with @jdbalart for his first interview on a Spanish-language TV network.



The full interview airs tonight at 11 p.m. EST on @Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/DqoR4KJWBn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 20, 2019

Trump then brought up Biden, claiming that he is looking past his prime and saying that he would be able to work harder at the job than other candidates.

“Joe Biden, he looks like he’s just exhausted,” said Trump. “I don’t know what happened to him, but he is exhausted. And he doesn’t do any work, he’s not working. One thing I’ve found out about this job to do it right, and I’ve done it right, is you have to work hard.” – READ MORE