Trump Does The Impossible: Drops Nuke On Hillary And The NFL In The Same Sentence

President Trump visited North Dakota to give a spirited speech to thousands of supporters in the heat of the 2018 midterms. Trump rode in on the wave of multiple conservative victories in the Supreme Court and the recent departure of Justice Kennedy, giving Trump his second SCOTUS appointment in 18 months.

Trump pointed to the media in the back of the stadium and said “Lots of media back there,” Trump said to loud boos, “If Crooked Hillary would have won this election and if she came here, which was about a 0% chance after the election, she would have 200 people in a conference room in the small hotel.”

Trump continued, “You know, the saddest thing? I am making them rich. They never had ratings like this. When the NFL is down 20%, it’s the flag but also the fact that everybody is watching us on the different cable networks. Because frankly, they find us more exciting than the NFL and much more dangerous.” – READ MORE

