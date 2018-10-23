    True Pundit

    TRUMP: DOES FACEBOOK FAKE NEWS FILTER MEAN CNN WILL GO OUT OF BUSINESS?

    President Donald Trump took a jab at frequent rival CNN in a Sunday evening tweet questioning whether Facebook news quality filters will put the organization out of business.

    Trump’s tweet appears to have been sparked by a Fox News segment which aired Sunday morning highlighting the Facebook’s efforts to quell false political news heading into the 2018 midterm elections.- READ MORE

