TRUMP: DOES FACEBOOK FAKE NEWS FILTER MEAN CNN WILL GO OUT OF BUSINESS?

President Donald Trump took a jab at frequent rival CNN in a Sunday evening tweet questioning whether Facebook news quality filters will put the organization out of business.

Facebook has just stated that they are setting up a system to “purge” themselves of Fake News. Does that mean CNN will finally be put out of business? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

Trump's tweet appears to have been sparked by a Fox News segment which aired Sunday morning highlighting the Facebook's efforts to quell false political news heading into the 2018 midterm elections.