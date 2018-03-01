Trump ditches Michelle Obama’s ‘Let’s Move,’ signs order emphasizing team sports for kids

America has gone from Let’s Move to Let’s Play.

President Trump on Tuesday ripped up the executive order that helped boost Michelle Obama’s physical fitness crusade and replaced it with a new order that emphasized getting the nation’s children once again to play team sports.

“Participating in sports allows children to experience the connection between effort and success, and it enhances their academic, economic, and social prospects,” Mr. Trump, a three-sport varsity athlete in high school at New York Military Academy, wrote in the order.

Highlighting the changes to the council, Mr. Trump moved “sports” to the front of the title. He replaced the Obama-era President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition with a President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. – READ MORE

