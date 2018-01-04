Trump dissolves voter fraud commission after states balk at data requests

President Trump announced late Wednesday that he had disbanded his controversial “election integrity” commission and blamed a refusal by more than a dozen states to provide what he called “basic information.”

“Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and he has asked the Department of Homeland Security to review its initial findings and determine next courses of action,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The commission, led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, had asked all 50 states and the District of Columbia to hand over reams of personal voter data, including voters’ names, voting histories and party affiliations.

Multiple states — including Virginia, Kentucky, and California — as well as D.C. declined to comply with the commission’s requests. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *