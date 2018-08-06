Trump dismisses reports he’s concerned about Trump Jr.’s legal fate

President Trump on Sunday pushed back against reporting that he’s concerned that his son Donald Trump Jr. may be implicated in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

“Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower,” the president tweeted.

“This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!” he added, defending the meeting that has become a flashpoint in Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

Trump appeared to be referring to CNN and Washington Post stories published Saturday, both of which reported that he is becoming increasingly anxious about his son’s legal fate. – READ MORE

President Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., said Wednesday that the modern-day platform for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is “awfully similar” to the platform of the 1930s Nazi party.

“I’ve been hearing the left talking about these things — fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history and how these things evolved, and you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say ‘Wait a minute, those two are very heavily aligned,’ ” the president’s eldest son told conservative cable news channel One America News Network.

“You see the Nazi platform from the early 1930s … and you look at it compared to the DNC platform of today, you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar’ to a point where it’s actually scary,” Trump Jr. continued.

Trump Jr. was attending the Washington, D.C., screening of “Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party,” a film made by Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative commentator who was pardoned by the president in May after being convicted of making illegal campaign contributions. – READ MORE

