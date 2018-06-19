Trump directs Pentagon to create ‘space force’

President Trump on Monday announced that he’s directing the Pentagon to create a “space force” as the Defense Department’s sixth military service branch.

“When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space,” Trump said during a meeting with members of the National Space Council (NSC).

“I’m hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. That’s a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have the Space Force, separate but equal.”

The declaration follows statements made in March in which he endorsed the idea of creating an independent military branch for space.

“You know, I was saying it the other day — because we’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space — I said, ‘Maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the Space Force.’ ” Trump said during a speech to military personnel in San Diego. – READ MORE

