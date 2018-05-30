Trump Didn’t Lose 1,500 Immigrant Kids, But Obama ‘Lost’ 4,159

Liberal narrative is that a Trump get-tough policy that separates children from illegal immigrants who have been caught trying to enter the country has ended up with authorities losing track of 1,475.

But according to The New York Times — the house organ of the Democrat Party and chief propaganda outlet for the anti-Trump movement — the real story is much different.

First of all, the children in this particular subset of illegal immigrants weren’t even with their families when they were caught. They were traveling unaccompanied by their parents, so there was no separation.

Second, they haven’t even been “lost” in the sense the media is implying.

Instead, they have been placed in the custody of relatives inside the United States who have not responded to follow-up efforts by the Department of Health and Human Services — often because they are illegal immigrants themselves, who have little interest in contact with immigration officials.

More to the point, an even greater number of children — almost three times as many — were “lost” in the same way by the allegedly all-good and all-caring Obama administration, according to The Times.

“Losing track of children who arrive at the border alone is not a new phenomenon,” The Times reported. “A 2016 inspector general report showed that the federal government was able to reach only 84 percent of children it had placed, leaving 4,159 unaccounted for.” – READ MORE

