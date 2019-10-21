Trump Destroys Fundraising Records, Rakes In $300 Million For Re-Election Campaign

President Donald Trump is presiding over a “money machine” and now has the most well-funded re-election campaign in history, according to fundraising numbers released last week.

Politico reports that Trump and the Republican National Coalition have raised more than $300 million, and the President alone has $158 million cash on hand to kick off his re-election bid, more than any other sitting president at this point in his campaign.

The numbers have Democrats worried, and at least one strategist told the Washington, D.C., based news outlet that, “[t]he resources he has will be put to work anywhere and everywhere that he feels like he can scare up electoral votes, and Democrats will never catch up. It’s just too much money.”

The Democratic presidential contenders, collectively, have outraised Trump, but as Democratic strategists point out, that money is going to cross-purposes. Each individual candidate is using their war chest to attack others, and there’s no guarantee that any candidate alone will be able to spark the same excitement alone as the field has, collectively. – READ MORE