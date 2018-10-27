Trump ‘deserves some credit’ for foreign policy successes, ex-Clinton aide admits

A former Obama administration diplomat both praised and criticized President Trump’s foreign policy during a forum Thursday at the University of Minnesota.

Jake Sullivan, who served as former national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden and deputy chief of staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sat alongside former Vice President Walter Mondale at the university’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs for the forum titled: “The Shrinking International Relevance of Donald Trump,” FOX 9 of Minneapolis reported.

The discussion focused on the number of foreign policy initiatives enacted by Trump since taking office, including pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Iran nuclear deal.

Sullivan, who now teaches international law at Yale Law School, credited Trump with his handling of North Korea, the Islamic State group and getting other nations to share more of the burden in policing the world. "I think that the way the administration built the maximum pressure campaign against North Korea was a real positive," Sullivan said. "I think carrying forward the work that President Obama did against ISIS to the point now where we really have reduced ISIS's capacity to threaten the United States, the president's team deserves some credit for that."