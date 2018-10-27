Sullivan, who now teaches international law at Yale Law School, credited Trump with his handling of North Korea, the Islamic State group and getting other nations to share more of the burden in policing the world.

“I think that the way the administration built the maximum pressure campaign against North Korea was a real positive,” Sullivan said. “I think carrying forward the work that President Obama did against ISIS to the point now where we really have reduced ISIS’s capacity to threaten the United States, the president’s team deserves some credit for that.” – READ MORE