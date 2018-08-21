Trump Derangement Syndrome: This Harvard Law Professor Has Lost His Mind

On Monday, Harvard Law School Professor Lawrence Tribe demonstrated once again that the infection from his Trump Derangement Syndrome has now crossed his brain-blood barrier. In the latest issue of The New Yorker, Tribe is quoted regarding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Here’s the story:

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor who mentored Barack Obama, zeroed in on the lead sentence in Kavanaugh’s account of a midseason game against Cornell: “In basketball, as in few other team sports, it is possible for one person to completely dominate a game.” Was this a harmless observation? Tribe noted, “Kavanaugh’s seeming fascination with single-player domination might be a muscular view of executive power.” On the other hand, he found a departure from Kavanaugh’s typical jurisprudence in “Dartmouth Rally Upends Streak.” “Kavanaugh complained that the refs let the game ‘get completely out of control’ as Dartmouth players ‘consistently hammered’ a Yalie ‘without the whistle blowing’ once,” Tribe said. “One might see in that a rare early condemnation of judicial restraint.”

Well, this is weird. Analyzing Kavanaugh’s sportswriting for a deeper perspective on his judicial views seems like a stretch. But in recent years, Tribe has gone off the deep end time and again regarding President Trump’s activities in the Oval Office.- READ MORE

What’s the best way to make sure a Democratic Party event starts off on the right foot? Apparently, it’s telling a Trump death joke.

In a moment reported by the Sun Sentinel, Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings warmed up the crowd at a “Stronger Together” rally in Sunshine, Florida on Sunday by telling a joke about Donald Trump drowning in the Potomac. But after making headlines for the joke, Hastings’ problematic past has come back to haunt him.

“There is no question that something is tragically wrong with the president of the United States in his mind,” Hastings told the charged up crowd at the event, which the Sentinel reports was attended by four Democratic candidates for governor as well as embattled Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

“Do you know the difference between a crisis and a catastrophe?” Hastings asked the crowd, quoting a joke he said was passed on to him by the son of Rabbi Barry Silver, a civil rights attorney and former Florida lawmaker.

“A crisis is if Donald Trump falls into the Potomac River and can’t swim,” said the Democratic congressman. “And a catastrophe is anybody saves his ass.”

The room erupted.- READ MORE