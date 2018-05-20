Trump Derangement Syndrome: BBC Uses Royal Wedding to Take Shot at Trump

In the latest example of the president living rent-free in the heads of the media, a news agency nearly 4,000 miles away on another continent decided to bizarrely bring up Trump on Saturday, tripping over themselves to jab at him during coverage of an unrelated event.

Call it “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” As part of its ongoing coverage of the much-anticipated royal wedding in England, taxpayer-funded BBC Three tried to mock the 45th president’s inauguration by comparing his crowd with the turnout for the UK matrimony.

“BBC Three, which targets younger audiences, shared side-by-side birds-eye-view photos of the crowds on the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle and the National Mall on the day of President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, with the insinuation that the wedding attracted more people,” reported The Washington Examiner.

“Just saying,” the BBC’s official account declared, along with a shrug emoji. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1