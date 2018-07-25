True Pundit

Trump-Deranged Maniac Destroys Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star with PickAxe

Posted on
Unhinged maniacs.

A man vandalized President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickax on Wednesday, leaving only the star’s outline in the broken sidewalk. He later surrendered to police.

Witnesses told police a man carrying the tool in a guitar case attacked the star on Hollywood Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to NBC Los Angeles.

The vandal dropped the pickax at the scene, according to pictures taken by passersby. Soon afterward, the man surrendered to Los Angeles police. Details of the arrest weren’t immediately available.

Trump received the star in 2007, long before his presidency. He was the host of NBC’s “The Apprentice” at the time, but the Walk of Fame star honors his role as producer for his Miss Universe shows.

