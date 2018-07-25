Trump-Deranged Maniac Destroys Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star with PickAxe

Unhinged maniacs.

A man vandalized President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickax on Wednesday, leaving only the star’s outline in the broken sidewalk. He later surrendered to police.

Witnesses told police a man carrying the tool in a guitar case attacked the star on Hollywood Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to NBC Los Angeles.

The vandal dropped the pickax at the scene, according to pictures taken by passersby. Soon afterward, the man surrendered to Los Angeles police. Details of the arrest weren’t immediately available.

Trump received the star in 2007, long before his presidency. He was the host of NBC’s “The Apprentice” at the time, but the Walk of Fame star honors his role as producer for his Miss Universe shows.

Just the star outline left of @realDonaldTrump star on #Hollywood walk of fame after man destroyed it with a pick ax early Wednesday morning @CBSLA @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/Zofgy8CU1a — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) July 25, 2018

So this just happened again… somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it’s been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1