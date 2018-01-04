Trump Department of Energy Invests $30 Million to Attack US Dependence on Mideast Oil

The Energy Department plowed tens of millions of dollars into projects designed to explore new fracking technology as the U.S. leans heavily on natural gas amid harsh winter weather.

DOE’s decision will help the agency master oil and gas development in untapped, energy-rich areas, according to a press statement Wednesday from the agency.

The funding targets the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Texas and the Huron Shale, which spans four states in the Appalachian.

The effort will help “strengthen America’s energy dominance, protect air and water quality, position the nation as a global leader in unconventional oil and natural gas (UOG) resource development technologies, and ensure the maximum value of the nation’s resource endowment is realized,” the statement notes.

DOE’s funding effort comes shortly after Americans consumed a record-breaking amount of gas during the most-recent cold snap, according to data from PointLogic Energy, an oil and gas firm that monitors gas usage. – READ MORE

