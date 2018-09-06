Trump denies calling Sessions ‘mentally retarded,’ ‘dumb Southerner’

President Trump in a tweet Tuesday night denied allegations in reporter Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book that he called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner.”

“The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions ‘mentally retarded’ and ‘a dumb southerner,'” Trump tweeted. “I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide!”

The president’s tweet came hours after excerpts from the Watergate reporter’s book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” were released to the public. – READ MORE

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Saturday on Fox & Friends that he believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be fired after the midterm elections.

His comments come after a court filing uncovered by Judicial Watch revealed that no FISA court hearings were held regarding warrants to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Jarrett said Saturday that the Supreme Court should get involved in order to prevent future abuses.

He said that a show cause hearing should be held to determine why Justice Department and FBI officials involved shouldn’t be held in contempt.

.@GreggJarrett: “I think after the election, Jeff Sessions will be fired.” pic.twitter.com/O1R76oVUZU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2018

The Justice Department released documents in July that were used by the government to justify the FISA surveillance warrant against Page. – READ MORE