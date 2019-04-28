Trump: Dems have turned border into ‘Disneyland,’ says Perry Mason needed to win court fights

President Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” that illegal immigrants are pouring into the country at unprecedented rates “because our economy is so good,” and “everyone wants a piece of it” — and, he asserted, Democrats have now provided major incentives for illegal immigrants to bring children with them as a legal shield.

“You have to have Perry Mason involved” in order to fight some immigration challenges and enforce border security, Trump said, alluding to the backlog of immigration cases and a recent Ninth Circuit ruling requiring that asylum applicants be allowed to go before a federal judge.

“What we need is new laws that don’t allow this so when somebody comes in we say sorry, you got to go out. . … We have a court system with 900,000 cases behind it. They have a court that needs to hear 900,000 cases,” Trump said, referring to overloaded immigration and asylum courts. “It’s a system Congress can fix — and they don’t get off their ass.”

Trump called the situation at the border like “Disneyland” now that purported family units cannot be separated for sustained periods. Under the administration’s “no-tolerance policy,” adults who crossed the border with children were charged with illegal entry into the U.S. — and, shortly afterwards, had to be separated from minors in their group under the Flores decree.

"We — we go out and we stop the separation," Trump said. "The problem is you have 10 times more people coming up with their families. It's like Disneyland now. You know, before you'd get separated so people would say let's not go up. Now you don't get separated and, you know, while that sounds nice and all, what happens is you have — literally you have 10 times more families coming up because they're not going to be separated from their children."