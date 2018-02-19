Trump: Democrats Could Have Passed Gun Control Under Obama

President Trump went on a Twitter rage on Saturday night, and at one point blamed Democrats for failing to pass gun control measures when the party controlled the House, the Senate and the White House.

Under former president Barack Obama, Democrats passed the most sweeping reform to health care in history with the now-disastrous Affordable Care Act. That bill passed without a single Republican vote when Democrats had a “super majority” in the Senate with 60 Democrats.

Just like they don’t want to solve the DACA problem, why didn’t the Democrats pass gun control legislation when they had both the House & Senate during the Obama Administration. Because they didn’t want to, and now they just talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

