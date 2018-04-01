Trump: Democrats don’t want to give me a ‘win’ on infrastructure

Infrastructure was supposed to be the great bipartisan hope, an issue on which Democrats would work with President Trump — except Trump no longer sounds so sure.

“I have asked Republicans and Democrats in Congress to come together and deliver the biggest and boldest infrastructure plan in the last half-century,” he said in his Richfield, Ohio speech on the subject late last week. “I don’t think you’re going to get Democrat support very much, and you’ll probably have to wait until after the election, which isn’t so long down the road.”

“The Administration will continue to reach out to Democrats on infrastructure as we know this is an issue that greatly concerns all Americans, regardless of their party affiliation,” a White House spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner. “The President was merely acknowledging that Democrats have been determined to prevent anything moving forward that could be perceived as a ‘win’ for him. Just look at the way they voted (or more accurately, didn’t vote) for tax reform, which is already putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans.”

Indeed, Trump thinks that could prevent any progress on the infrastructure initiative before the midterm elections. “Because the Democrats say, ‘Don’t give him any more wins. Don’t give him any more wins,’” he said on Thursday. “Regulations, cut taxes, Supreme Court, judges all over the place.”

When they released their infrastructure proposal in February, Trump administration officials expressed confidence bipartisan compromise was possible. When asked whether that would be obtained through seeking middle ground, funding more projects in Democratic districts, or picking off Trump state Democrats, an official told the Washington Examiner, “All of the above.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1