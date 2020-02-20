Trump: Democrat Senator Chris Murphy’s meeting with Iran Foreign Minister violates Logan Act (VIDEO)

President Trump insinuated Senator Chris Murphy tried to circumvent American foreign policy through violation of the Logan Act when he met with Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“I saw that…Senator Murphy met with the Iranians; is that a fact?” Trump asked reporters. “I just saw that on the way over. Is there anything that I should know? Because that sounds like to me a violation of the Logan Act.”

Murphy admitted to the meeting, justifying his actions by saying “it’s dangerous not to talk to adversaries.”

President Trump: “I saw that…Senator Murphy met with the Iranians; is that a fact? I just saw that on the way over. Is there anything that I should know? Because that sounds like to me a violation of the Logan Act.” pic.twitter.com/qOEwDaRptR — CSPAN (@cspan) February 18, 2020

The Connecticut Democrat met with Zarif at the Munich Security Conference this past weekend, amidst heightened tensions and a new administration policy of isolating the rogue nation.

Murphy, according to Fox News, claimed “he told Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that Congress is also responsible for setting U.S. foreign policy.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --