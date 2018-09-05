Trump Demands NY Times Prove Op-Ed Source is Real; True Pundit’s Moore Says Times Editor Has History of Fabricating Quotes

“Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!” — Donald Trump

“It is quite likely NY Times Editor Dean Baquet had a hand in fabricating the letter,” said Mike Moore, one of the founders of True Pundit.

Moore said he has personally dealt with Banquet at the NY Times and he is a serial liar who rewards his reporters for fabricating quotes. Moore is a decorated reporter who won many awards writing for the mainstream media.

“This is right up his alley,” Moore said. “This guy is dangerous. I’ve seen first hand what a lack of ethics he displays and promotes.”

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

NY Times Editor Dean Baquet is a known liar. He lied to me several time directly when he fabricated quotes during a profile of my Intel crew. "What the f*ck are you going to do about it?" he said. We handled it, our way. Dude has been making things up for decades. Zealot. Liar. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 5, 2018

