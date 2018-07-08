Trump Delivers Hard Blow to Affordable Care Act, Looks To Shut Down Risk-Adjustment Payments

The Trump administration may soon stop risk-adjustment payments, which were created under Obamacare to stabilize the individual health insurance market, according to a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were supposed to put out a report detailing the newest round of risk-adjustment payments at the end of June but never did so, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The potential move comes after the standing risk-adjustment plan was struck down by the United States District Court of New Mexico for having a flawed reimbursement formula.

Obamacare’s risk-adjustment program was created to stabilize the market across plans with higher risk patients and lower risk patients, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation explainer from August 2016.

The program “redistributes funds from plans with lower-risk enrollees to plans with higher-risk enrollees.” – READ MORE

