Trump delays release of Russia docs after ‘key allies’ raise concerns

President Trump on Friday delayed the release of documents related to the Russia investigation that he wants declassified, saying the Justice Department’s inspector general is reviewing them after “key allies” raised concerns.

In a series of tweets, the president said he recently met with Justice Department officials about his request and that they agreed to release the documents, while noting that they expressed concerns that doing so could have a “perceived negative impact” on special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.

Trump also warned that he could declassify the documents unilaterally “if it proves necessary.”

“Speed is very important to me – and everyone!” he tweeted.

(…)

“I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents,” Trump tweeted Friday. “They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release.”

“Therefore, the Inspector General … has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis. I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at). In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary,” he tweeted. – READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said President Trump was right to order the declassification of a number of key documents connected with the FBI’s investigation of alleged Russian collusion with members of his campaign team.

After ordering the declassification on Monday, Trump on Friday agreed to delay the release of key files related to the Russia investigation, asking the Justice Department inspector general to review the documents on an “expedited basis” amid concerns their publication may have a “negative impact” on the probe.

The documents Trump ordered declassified include a renewed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former campaign aide Carter Page and text messages from former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

“I haven’t seen the documents, but I do know that they will likely reveal what was hidden from the FISA court,” Gaetz said on “Outnumbered Overtime” on Friday.