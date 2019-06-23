Trump DELAYS ICE raids ‘at request of Democrats’

President Trump is delaying the announced ICE raids that were reportedly set to start Sunday, according to a tweet this afternoon.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

“If not, Deportations start!”

Raids were to start Sunday in "major US cities, according to the Washington Post