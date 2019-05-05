Trump defends ‘responsible conservative’ James Woods, unleashes on ‘unfair’ social media

This week Facebook purged accounts the media characterized as “right wing”, even though among them was Nation of Islam leader and Women’s March ally Louis Farrakhan. It has renewed discussion about “de-platforming” and potential bias against conservatives and people on the right wholesale by big tech and social media companies.



The President, who is the world’s most prominent user of social media, fired off a huge tweetstorm on the subject, both Friday night and into Saturday morning, and this afternoon brought it up again. Specifically, in his most recent tweet, he defended conservative actor James Woods.

His defense of Woods in particular came first during his initial tweetstorm, in which he brought up a number of people, including Paul Joseph Watson of Infowars and conservative video podcast personalities Diamond & Silk.

He began by tweeting about censorship and freedom of speech, but did not bring up prior appeals on his part to having the FCC crack down on jokes about him.

I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter? Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

During this series of messages, in a tweet sharing a Breitbart article on the subject, Trump said he was “surprised to see Conservative thinkers like James Woods banned from Twitter, and Paul Watson banned from Facebook!” – READ MORE