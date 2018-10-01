Trump defends Kavanaugh, derides Dems for shameful conduct: ‘Bad things will happen’ if voters stay home

President Trump is once again stumping for GOP congressional candidates and touting his MAGA successes, this time at a Saturday night rally in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“America is winning again, and America is respected again,” Trump said. “We are putting America first, finally.”

He called his win in 2016 “a revolution,” thanks to “the people.”

This latest Trump rally helped mobilize support for GOP candidates including U.S. Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey, the state’s attorney general. Morrisey is challenging the Democratic incumbent, Joe Manchin, who’s facing a tough reelection battle in a state Trump won by 42 percentage points in 2016.

Trump again criticized Manchin for supporting Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival in the 2016 presidential race, as well as for joining all Senate Democrats in voting against substantial tax cuts that Trump signed into law last year.

“Bad things will happen if you sit home,” he said, urging his supporters to get out and vote, and raising the specter of a Democratic Party in control of the levers of government.

Trump accused liberals of ruthless and outrageous tactics to get their way. – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE