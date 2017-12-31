Trump defends frequent Twitter use as way to ‘fight a very dishonest and unfair press’

President Trump on Saturday defended his use of social media platforms like Twitter by saying he does it to “fight” back against news coverage he views as “dishonest and unfair.”

“I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair ‘press,’ now often referred to as Fake News Media,” Trump tweeted. “Phony and non-existent ‘sources; are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!”

During his first year in office, Trump has used the social media platform to announce new policies, pressure wavering lawmakers, battle the media, rally support for his agenda and otherwise steer the national conversation.- READ MORE

