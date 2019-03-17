Trump defends Fox News hosts from attempt to ‘silence’ them

President Trump on Sunday defended Fox News hosts, warning that the Democrats and the “Fake News Media” are trying to silence a majority of the country through a campaign against the network’s conservative hosts.
“The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well,” he tweeted.
Trump specifically named Jeanine Pirro, host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine," calling for Fox to "bring back @JudgeJeanine." Pirro's Fox News show did not air on Saturday night.