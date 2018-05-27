Trump defends Chicago police, tweets they ‘have every right to legally protest’

President Trump tweeted in defense of the Chicago police on Friday, saying they had “every right to legally protest,” days after a police union in the city planned a demonstrationagainst Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who it claims is “anti-police.”

Chicago Police have every right to legally protest against the mayor and an administration that just won’t let them do their job. The killings are at a record pace and tough police work, which Chicago will not allow, would bring things back to order fast…the killings must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

“Chicago Police have every right to legally protest against the mayor and an administration that just won’t let them do their job,” Trump tweeted. “The killings are at a record pace and tough police work, which Chicago will not allow, would bring things back to order fast … the killings must stop!”

Trump’s comment came two days after “Blue Wednesday” in Chicago, during which members of the city’s Fraternal Order of Police showed up at a City Council meeting to address their grievances against the mayor. They claim that Mayor Emanuel has “turned his back” on them.– READ MORE

