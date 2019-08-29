Trump Declares ‘War’ on Fox News: ‘Have to Start Looking’ for a Different Outlet, He Said

President Donald Trump fired off his most blistering shot yet this week in the brewing “war” against the Fox News network.

Fox News has been taking a turn to the Left over the past few years, as some people have pointed out.

Some insiders suspect that the “progressive” changes started just after the departure of Roger Ailes.

….are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires “give Hillary the questions” @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

….I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Back in July, Business Insider reported that Trump expressed concern that the sons of Fox owner Rupert Murdoch, who are playing key roles in running their aging father’s media empire, are “very liberal” and had asked his allies at the network whether the younger Murdochs can be trusted.

Trump took to Twitter about it.

He said Fox News is no longer "working for us."