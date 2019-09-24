Trump Declares the US ‘Will Always Be a Voice for Victims of Religious Persecution’ at UN Event (VIDEO)

President Trump: “Today with one clear voice the United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution.” #UNGA pic.twitter.com/FOQTRvNCTF — The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2019

President Donald Trump called on every nation to protect religious freedom at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

“Today, with one clear voice, the United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution,” Trump declared during his speech, later adding, “No matter the case, America will always be a voice for victims of religious persecution everywhere.”

“The United States is founded on the principle that our rights do not come from government; they come from God,” Trump said. – READ MORE