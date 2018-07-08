True Pundit

Trump declares that public opinion has ‘turned strongly against’ Mueller

President Trump claimed Saturday that public opinion has “turned strongly against” special counsel Robert Mueller and his probe into Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 election.

Trump tweeted that the public has turned against the “Rigged Witch Hunt” because they understand “that there was no Collusion with Russia.”

Trump’s tweet came a day after his attorney Rudy Giuliani argued in a New York Times interview that public opinion over Mueller’s probe is moving toward Trump “big time.”

“Nobody is going to consider impeachment if public opinion has concluded this is an unfair investigation, and that’s why public opinion is so important,” Giuliani told the newspaper. – READ MORE

