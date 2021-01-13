Trump Declares State Of Emergency To Protect Inauguration Amid FBI Warnings Of ‘Huge Uprising’

President Donald Trump approved a state of emergency in Washington, D.C., on Monday, ordering federal assistance to aid local officials amid claims that violent protests are planned in the city and across the country in the coming days.

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, but reports are circulating that protests will begin in Washington as early as Jan. 16.

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested the declaration of an emergency order in a Sunday letter to Trump. Meanwhile, the Washington Monument was ordered closed until at least Jan. 25 after the National Park Service (NPS) said it had received “credible threats” following last week’s riot inside the Capitol. Other memorials may be closed as well.

The FBI says far-right extremists are asking Trump supporters to “storm” the Capitol and stage “armed protests” in all 50 state capitols, ABC News reports, citing a bulletin.

“‘The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,’ the bulletin read. ‘They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur,’” ABC reported. – READ MORE

