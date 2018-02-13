Politics Security
Trump declares state of emergency for American Samoa
President Trump signed an emergency declaration for American Samoa Sunday evening after the South Pacific islands were hit by Tropical Storm Gita last week.
Trump’s declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts.
Tropical Storm Gita caused some damage to buildings and widespread power outages early Saturday, a day after making its nearest pass to the islands. The port and airport in Pago Pago were closed Friday because of the storm. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
President Trump signed an emergency declaration for American Samoa Sunday evening after the South Pacific islands were hit by Tropical Storm Gita last week.
Fox News