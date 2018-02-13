Trump declares state of emergency for American Samoa

President Trump signed an emergency declaration for American Samoa Sunday evening after the South Pacific islands were hit by Tropical Storm Gita last week.

Trump’s declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

Tropical Storm Gita caused some damage to buildings and widespread power outages early Saturday, a day after making its nearest pass to the islands. The port and airport in Pago Pago were closed Friday because of the storm. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *