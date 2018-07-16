True Pundit

Trump Declares ‘Much of Our News Media is Indeed the Enemy of the People’

President Donald Trump went after the media again this afternoon and once again used that “enemy of the people” line.

CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta fired back at President Trump’s tweet directed at him and “fake news” CNN on Saturday morning.

“Takedown? I don’t think so. Perhaps we should even the playing field next time and you can take my question,” Acosta said in a tweet. His remark is in reference to the numerous times Trump has disregarded and ignored questions from the reporter. He then called himself a good person, agreeing with the president.

Earlier on Saturday, the president tweeted, “I just checked out Fake News CNN, for the first time in a long time (they are dying in the ratings), to see if they covered my takedown yesterday of Jim Acosta (actually a nice guy). They didn’t!” – READ MORE

On Friday, President Trump shut down CNN White House correspondent and provocateur Jim Acosta during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, as Trump repeatedly hammered CNN and opted to only answer questions from “real” news networks.

“Mr. President, since you attacked CNN, can I ask you a question?” Acosta asked Trump.

Trump had criticized NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson earlier in the interview, saying that NBC was “possibly worse than CNN.” – READ MORE

Trump Declares ‘Much of Our News Media is Indeed the Enemy of the People’

