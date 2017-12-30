Trump declares January ‘National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month’

President Trump has declared January to be “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month,” the White House said on Friday

“Human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation,” the White House said in a statement. “It has no place in our world.”

Sex and labor trafficking enslaves as many as 25 million people, the White House said.

“Instead of delivering people to better lives, traffickers unjustifiably profit from the labor and toil of their victims, who they force — through violence and intimidation — to work in brothels and factories, on farms and fishing vessels, in private homes, and in countless industries,” the White House said in a statement. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *